Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.