Critical Contrast: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Masimo and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo currently has a consensus target price of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Movano.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Movano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.14 billion 11.87 $240.30 million $3.60 68.58 Movano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 19.54% 14.95% 12.34% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Masimo beats Movano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

