Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 75.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,073,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of CARZ stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67.

