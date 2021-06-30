BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. BCLS Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

