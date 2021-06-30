Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $105,972.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

