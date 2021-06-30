$14.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $14.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. Sysco posted sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $335,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

