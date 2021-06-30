Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $87.00 at Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 42.62% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $151.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 983,997 shares of company stock worth $110,336,872. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,915,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.