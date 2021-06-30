Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €19.69 ($23.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

