DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.