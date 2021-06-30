Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.56.

XOM stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

