Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.21.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
