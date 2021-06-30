Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.21.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.