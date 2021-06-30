DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,141,694 shares of company stock worth $1,224,354,930 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

