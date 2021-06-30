Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.60 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.85 to C$6.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

