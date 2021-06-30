Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

NYSE MP opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.95.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

