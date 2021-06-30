Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

FBC opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

