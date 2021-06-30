LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. LG Display has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.