FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

