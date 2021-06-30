China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Chemical stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. China Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

