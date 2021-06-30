Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rises By 3,436.0%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 3,436.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENQUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.