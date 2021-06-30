Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.