Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

