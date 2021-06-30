Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market cap of C$754.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.97.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

