Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.41.

Shares of PEY opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $155,134 and have sold 80,915 shares valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

