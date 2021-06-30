LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($80.00).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €58.24 ($68.52) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

