Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Nestlé by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nestlé by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.