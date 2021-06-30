Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) versus Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Financial Survey

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson and Calithera Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 10 0 2.83 Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus target price of $185.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Calithera Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $82.58 billion 5.23 $14.71 billion $8.03 20.43 Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 6.89 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.58

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 17.95% 34.62% 13.13% Calithera Biosciences N/A -74.47% -62.74%

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Calithera Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; smoking cessation products under the NICORETTE brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases and neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology; and a license agreement with Antengene Corporation Ltd. for the development and commercialization of CB-708. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.