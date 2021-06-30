National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

