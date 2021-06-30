Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Expands By 2,011.4%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 2,011.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RRSSF opened at 0.36 on Wednesday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.61.
