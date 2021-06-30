Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $41.88

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $45.97. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 90,924 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
See Also: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.