Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $41.88

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $45.97. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 90,924 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

