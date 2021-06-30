Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $18.36

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.34. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 2,490 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.