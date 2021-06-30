Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.29. Kopin shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 12,595 shares.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

