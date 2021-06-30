Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.56. Sasol shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2,538 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

