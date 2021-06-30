Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.56. Sasol shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2,538 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
