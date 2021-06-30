Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.77. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 152,461 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

