HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.