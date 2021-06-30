Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,450.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
