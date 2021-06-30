Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.