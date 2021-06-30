Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

