United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

