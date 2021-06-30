J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,913.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.46.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

