Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,455,000 after buying an additional 864,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

