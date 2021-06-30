Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) versus Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 87.90 -$2.93 million ($0.51) -25.49 Eargo $69.15 million 22.27 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -10.46

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutriband and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Nutriband.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -225.34% -48.29% -34.63% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eargo beats Nutriband on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

