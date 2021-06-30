HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $871.49 million, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

