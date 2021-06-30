Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,818.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's robust cloud arm is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google’s mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category is a tailwind. Also, the company’s growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Additionally, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses remain concerns.”

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL opened at $2,445.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,386.93 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,357.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

