Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $3.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

