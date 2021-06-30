Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.
