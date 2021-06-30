Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $162.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

