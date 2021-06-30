Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

