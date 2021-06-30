Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424 shares of company stock valued at $153,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

