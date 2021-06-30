Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 359.6% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vitru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $396.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

