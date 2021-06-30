uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCL opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $296.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

