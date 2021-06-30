Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 739.7% in June

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 739.7% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YSAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

